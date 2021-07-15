Top
Mahindra Bolero Neo launched in Anantapur

Mahindra Bolero Neo: RDT programme director Mancho Ferror launched the new version dubbed as Mahindra Bolero Neo along with MGB Mobiles chief executive officer Aditya Machaniat at the RDT premises here on Wednesday

Anantapur: RDT programme director Mancho Ferror launched the new version dubbed as Mahindra Bolero Neo along with MGB Mobiles chief executive officer Aditya Machaniat at the RDT premises here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya said that the cost of the vehicle starts with Rs 8.48 lakh. It is a 7-seater model.

The Bolero Neo comes with interiors which have been crafted with Italian automotive designer Pininfarina. It also features standard dual airbags, anti-locking brake distribution system with electronic brake system and cornering brake control and Isofix child seat.

The vehicle is built on third generation chassis shared with Scorpio and thar and it comes with the proven Mahindra Hawk engine which generates 100 HP of power. Mahindra general manager (sales) Vamshi Krishna and sales managers Srinath and Masthan Valli Khan were also present.

