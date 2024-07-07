  • Menu
Maiden run of Rath Yatra special train flagged off

Maiden run of Rath Yatra special train flagged off
The maiden Visakhapatnam-Puri Rath Yatra special train gets flagged off from Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Visakhapatnam : The maiden Visakhapatnam-Puri Rath Yatra special train gets flagged off from Visakhapatnam Railway Station. In a step to facilitate pilgrims travelling to Puri on the auspicious occasion of ‘Rath Yatra’, the East Coast Railway commenced operation of 315 special trains to Puri from various destinations, including Visakhapatnam, Gunupur, and Jagdalpur, in Waltair Division. After flagging off the special train in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Saurabh Prasad, and other senior railway officials along with Visakhapatnam south MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Member of Parliament M Sribharat highlighted the convenience offered by the special trains that aid in providing a comfortable journey to passengers travelling to participate in the Rath Yatra.

Further, he commended the Indian Railways for its efforts in improving passenger amenities and introducing high-speed services like Vande Bharat Express, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for the travellers.

Terming the launch of train services as apt for the festivities, MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav exhorted the public to avail the services.

