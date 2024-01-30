  • Menu
Main roads turn parking lots

Vehicles parked indiscriminately on either side of main roads at Day and Night Junction in Srikakulam
Shrinking of carriage way due to illegal parking at private hospital in Day and Night junction in Srikakulam city is causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians, bikers and vehicles drivers

Srikakulam: Roads are shrinking at Day and Night junctions with encroachments in front of various private hospitals in the city. This is causing trouble to pedestrians, two-wheeler and vehicle drivers. Parking place for vehicles of patients and their attendants on ground floor is not available at all private hospitals, which is resulting in parking of vehicles on either side main roads. Traffic police are turning a blind eye to the illegal parking of vehicles on main roads in front of hospitals as they are allegedly being managed by the managements of the hospitals.

Town planning wing officials of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) have also failed to insist on sufficient parking provision in building plans of hospitals.

Forum for Better Srikakulam is planning to create awareness among residents of Srikakulam city regarding traffic rules, parking places, etc.

