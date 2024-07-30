Maintain special vigil on illegal sand transport, officials told

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi has directed the officials to keep a special vigil on sand smuggling in the district.

She reviewed the free sand policy in the district at the Collectorate here on Monday. On this occasion, she said that the free sand policy should be implemented everywhere in the district with full transparency. CC cameras and staff must be available 24 hours a day at sand stock points.

The staff should be appointed in three shifts and records should be kept at the stock point. Details of stock- initial stock, supplies of that day and stock balance - should be maintained. The Collector said that sand prices must be displayed at the stock points and strict action will be taken against those who charge more than the prescribed prices.

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau should make a sudden inspection of the vehicles coming out of the stock point and immediately investigate and register cases if there are any discrepancies in the records or the quantity of sand. Officials of the Department of Mines and respective tahsildars should check the sand stock points every day and sign the records.

The Collector warned that action will be taken against the authorities concerned if there is illegal movement of sand anywhere in the district.

They should immediately respond and take action on the controversial news published in the newspapers on the smuggling of sand, investigate the facts of the news and submit a report. The task force team should strengthen surveillance.

Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, in-charge DRO M Mukkanti, RDO NSK Khajavali, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shanthakumari, Deputy Director of Mines Department B Ravikumar, DPO Tuthika Srinivas Viswanath, DRDA PD K Vijayaraju and others were present.