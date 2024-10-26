Maintain strict protocols to prevent maternal deaths

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar emphasised the need for stringent adherence to delivery protocols across all hospitals, urging authorities to ensure that maternal deaths during childbirth are avoided. He stated that stringent action will be taken against those found responsible for any lapses in protocol.

At a meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday, the Collector conducted a maternal death audit and met with family members of mothers, who tragically lost their lives between June and September 2024. Medical professionals, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and ASHA workers also participated in the audit under the supervision of the district’s Maternal Death Surveillance and Response (MDSR) Committee.

Highlighting the importance of thorough medical examinations and adherence to prescribed delivery guidelines, the Collector emphasised prioritising the safety and health of mothers and newborns. He affirmed that any neglect in government or private hospitals would lead to accountability measures.

Key recommendations included ensuring ANMs conduct monthly health check-ups for expectant mothers to prevent issues like anaemia and regular monitoring by ASHA workers to verify timely treatment. He reminded that in cases of maternal mortality, the responsibility spans from ASHA workers to the attending doctors, with no room for negligence.

Private hospitals were also advised to have all necessary facilities and medical staff available as per delivery protocol, with instructions to report any complications during delivery to the government’s high-risk team. Additionally, the Collector reviewed statements from the families of the four mothers, who passed away in recent months, determining to take appropriate actions based on findings.

The audit also directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) to investigate high caesarean rates at CR Reddy Hospital in Gudur and ordered a three-member committee to investigate a recent maternal death at Anvesh Hospital, Gudur.

DCHS Ananda Murthy, Women and Child Welfare Officer Jayalakshmi, District Immunisation Officer Santha Kumari, Additional DMHO O Srinivasa Reddy, Government Maternity Hospital Superintendent Parthasarathy Reddy and several private hospital doctors were present.