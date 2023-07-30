Major accident averted to a train in Nellore after a iron rail was out on track

A major accident was narrowly avoided between Kavali and Bitragunta railway stations in Nellore district. During the early hours of Sunday morning, an express train traveling from Narsapur to Dharmavaram encountered an obstruction on the tracks after unidentified individuals had placed a two-meter-long piece of railway track at Musunur, blocking the path. Fortunately, a section of the rail fell away, preventing a potentially disastrous accident.

However, this incident has brought relief to those involved. Many questions have arisen regarding the motive behind placing the piece of iron on the tracks. Some speculate that it may have been an accidental act, while others suspect it was a deliberate crime committed by anti-social elements.

The railway officials will have to respond to this incident. Meanwhile, the police have started the investigation on the incident to determine the motive behind the incident and identify those responsible for obstructing the tracks.

In recent times, trains on various routes have experienced accidents, causing concern among passengers and crew.