Major Preparations Underway for Ram Charan's "Game Changer" Pre-Release Event in Vemagiri

Vemagiri, Kadiyam Mandal – The excitement is palpable as preparations for the pre-release event of global star Ram Charan's highly anticipated movie "Game Changer" are nearing completion. Scheduled to kick off at 6 PM today (Saturday) at the venue adjacent to the Vemagiri National Highway, the event is expected to draw an estimated one lakh fans from both Telugu states.

Organizers from Hyderabad have reportedly put in place extensive arrangements, with high-profile guests including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, leading actress Kiara Advani, director Shankar, and the film crew set to attend. The anticipation among mega fans is at an all-time high.

In light of the expected large turnout, the district police have heightened security measures. District SP D. Narasimha Kishore has confirmed that 400 police officers and 1200 personnel are dedicated to maintaining order at the event. Barricades have been established around the stage, which has been constructed ten feet high, to ensure the safety of attendees and guests. Security teams are also on alert to manage the gathering and assist fans in following safety protocols.

To accommodate the influx of vehicles, five designated parking areas have been set up near the venue, with capacity for 20,000 vehicles. The police have issued safety reminders, urging fans to exercise caution near barricades and stage lighting.

In preparation for the expected traffic congestion, SP Kishore announced that traffic will be diverted on the Kolkata-Chennai National Highway. Specific route changes have been implemented at Vemagiri and Bommuru, with heavy vehicles rerouted from the fourth bridge of the Godavari at the zero point of Diwan Lake.

As the clock ticks down to the event, all eyes are on Vemagiri, where fans eagerly await the festivities surrounding "Game Changer."