Makara Jyothi Darshan programme held in Guntur

Guntur: The Makara Jyothi Darshanam programme was conducted under the aegis of Ayyappa Seva Samithi in Sri Ayyappa Swamy Devasthanam at Arundalpet here on Thursday on the occasion of Makara Jyothi Darshanam programme conducted at Sabarimala.

Lord Ayyappa Swamy was specially decorated with gold ornaments. Vedic priests performed homasand other religious rituals. Later, they conducted makara jyothi programme chanting Vedic hymns.

Ayyappa Seva Samakhya president Siripurapu Sridhar conducted the programme. Temple priest Kundurti Bhaskar Sharma, Mannava Radhakrishna, Doddaka Sanak Babu, Atla Jaya Bharat Reddy and Melapudi Karuna Nidhi were among those who participated in the celebration.