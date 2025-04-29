Make foolproof arrangements for NEET exam: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has directed the concerned officials to make foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) scheduled for May 4. She issued these instructions during a review meeting held on Monday at the PGRES Hall in the Collectorate, following the Praja Parishkara Vedika (Public Grievances Redressal Program).

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Rajakumari stated that 1,172 students will be appearing for the NEET exam across various centers in Nandyal town, including the Government Degree College, Government High School near the Bus Stand, Tekke Junior College, and Government Polytechnic College, among others. She emphasized the need to ensure all necessary basic amenities at the exam centres.

The Collector instructed officials to allow students into exam centers from 11:00 a.m. and directed APSPDCL authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the examination. She also asked the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to set up medical camps at the examination centers.

Further, the Municipal Commissioner was directed to ensure proper sanitation and drinking water facilities in and around the exam centers. The District Educational Officer (DEO) was instructed to arrange enough benches for students at all centers.

Additionally, the Collector asked Tahsildars and police officials to impose Section 144 (prohibitory orders) in the vicinity of the exam centers to maintain law and order. Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, Deputy Collectors, and several district officials attended the meeting.