Make Kurnool judicial capital, demand lawyers, student organisations

Kurnool: Demanding shifting of the High Court to Kurnool besides making Kurnool the judicial capital, advocates, student organisations and non-political JAC leaders staged a huge protest here at Raj Vihar centre on Wednesday.

A human chain was formed with 10,000 people that include advocates, students and the supporters of Rayalaseema region.

The MLAs of Kurnool, Panyam, MA Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy also took part in the protest addressed the gathering. The YSRCP leaders said that a great injustice was being done to the Rayalaseema region.

Several leaders who held the post of Chief Minister have hailed from Rayalaseema region, they pointed out. Despite the leaders occupying the top post, the region was completely neglected, they regretted.

After Andhra Pradesh was formed, Kurnool was made capital. In due course of time it was shifted to Hyderabad and Bhagya Nagaram was developed. Decades passed but none of the leaders had thought about the development of Rayalaseema region.

Even the TDP which was in power for several years also did nothing for Rayalaseema region, they criticised.

Again following the State bifurcation, Amaravati was announced as the capital, but it was not developed. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with a foresight decided to decentralise the administration by proposing three capitals.

Hence the Chief Minister has announced Amaravati as legislative capital, Vizag as executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital.

With the three capitals almost all regions would develop on all fronts. The leaders of the opposition TDP are unable to digest the move for decentralisation and hence it was creating hurdles. The YSRCP leaders opined that shifting of the High Court and making Kurnool to Judiciary capital is the only way to develop Rayalaseema on all fronts. They demanded implementation of the Sribagh pact entered in 1937.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation Mayor BY Ramaiah, MPDr Sanjeev Kumar, advocates and others participated in the protest.