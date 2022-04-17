Make Markapuram second headquarters of Prakasam

Ongole: In order to ensure justice to the backward, underdeveloped and drought-hit western area of the Prakasam district, the government should consider Markapuram as the second headquarters of the district, said senior YSRCP leader Peddireddy Suryaprakash Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Suryaprakash Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing his efforts to establish three capitals for the State, to distribute the fruits of development.

He explained that the western area of the Prakasam district is also deprived of development and faced discrimination for the last few decades. Suryaprakash urged the government to provide development opportunities to the district and make the district-level administration also work for 15 days at Markapuram by announcing it as second headquarters of the district.

He said that the decision will reduce the burden of travelling to 150 km to the locals, help the officials serve better and ensure the growth of education, health, and industrial sectors in the western part of the district.

Suryaprakash Reddy met District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg and explained the woes faced by the public to them. He submitted a representation to the Collector on behalf of the locals, and requested him to consider their proposal to also have his office at Markapuram.

He announced that he will continue to submit representations to the DRO and other district officials as well as the state departments, and ask them to serve the people from the backward region of the Prakasam district.