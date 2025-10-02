Make meticulous arrangements for PM visit, officials told

Kurnool: Collector Dr A Siri has instructed officials to make meticulous arrangements in view of the proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Kurnool district on October 16. Though the official schedule is yet to be released, the Collector emphasised that advance planning and coordination are essential.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of various departments at the Mini Conference Hall in the Collectorate on Wednesday, Dr Siri said that the Prime Minister’s programme may include a public meeting with nearly 4,000 participants and a road show in the city. She directed authorities to focus on the venue, parking facilities, and helipad arrangements in coordination with the Revenue, Municipal, Roads & Buildings, and Police departments.

The Collector instructed Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath to undertake city beautification works, sanitation measures, and road repairs on priority. Discussions were also held with the R&B Superintendent Engineer Maheshwar Reddy regarding helipad construction, while the Revenue and Police officials were told to work in close coordination for traffic management, security, and parking facilities.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector Dr B Navya, DRO Venkata Narayanamma, Special Collector Venkateswarlu, Housing PD Chiranjeevi, Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath, DSP Babu Prasad, and Special Deputy Collectors. Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj and Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar joined through video conference.