Make Rayalaseema horticulture hub: Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu advised scientists of Dr YSR Horticulture University to make Rayalaseema as the horticulture hub as the area is having vast potential.

Dr YSR Horticulture University conducted a seminar on banana cultivation in Andhra Pradesh through a Zoom app on Saturday. Minister Kannababu also participated from his camp office in Kakinada Rural.

He said that horticulture is a fast growing sector in the present time.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had inaugurated the Banana Research Centre at Pulivendula recently.

University Vice-Chancellor P Janakiram said that Banana Research Centres at Pulivendula and Kovvur village of West Godavari districts would be developed as role models in the country.