X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Make Rayalaseema horticulture hub: Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Kurasala Kannababu

Kurasala Kannababu 

Highlights

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu advised scientists of Dr YSR Horticulture University to make Rayalaseema as the horticulture hub as the area is having vast potential

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu advised scientists of Dr YSR Horticulture University to make Rayalaseema as the horticulture hub as the area is having vast potential.

Dr YSR Horticulture University conducted a seminar on banana cultivation in Andhra Pradesh through a Zoom app on Saturday. Minister Kannababu also participated from his camp office in Kakinada Rural.

He said that horticulture is a fast growing sector in the present time.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had inaugurated the Banana Research Centre at Pulivendula recently.

University Vice-Chancellor P Janakiram said that Banana Research Centres at Pulivendula and Kovvur village of West Godavari districts would be developed as role models in the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X