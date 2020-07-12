Make Rayalaseema horticulture hub: Minister Kurasala Kannababu
Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu advised scientists of Dr YSR Horticulture University to make Rayalaseema as the horticulture hub as the area is having vast potential.
Dr YSR Horticulture University conducted a seminar on banana cultivation in Andhra Pradesh through a Zoom app on Saturday. Minister Kannababu also participated from his camp office in Kakinada Rural.
He said that horticulture is a fast growing sector in the present time.
He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had inaugurated the Banana Research Centre at Pulivendula recently.
University Vice-Chancellor P Janakiram said that Banana Research Centres at Pulivendula and Kovvur village of West Godavari districts would be developed as role models in the country.