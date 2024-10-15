Make sand available to people: YSRCP

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP district president Chelluboina Srinivasa Venu Gopal Krishna alleged that 8.2 million tons of sand reserves in the state were looted after the coalition government came to power.



Speaking to media, he stated that public representatives began the rampant sand looting only after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave the green signal. Venu said that the cost of a truckload of sand, which was previously available for Rs 10,000, has now skyrocketed to Rs 60,000, questioning whether this is what they mean by free sand.

Venu demanded a high-level investigation into the sand loot allegations.

He accused the TDP of spreading negative propaganda to diminish the popularity of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Venu called for the current chaotic sand policy to be revoked and insisted that sand should be made available to the public at lower prices.

He highlighted that construction workers are struggling due to job losses caused by government policies. Venu urged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to respond to these issues.