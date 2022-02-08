Make Sivaratri Brahmotsavams a grand success: Commissioner Dr M Hari Jawahar Lal

Kurnool: Endowments Commissioner Dr M Hari Jawahar Lal directed the officials concerned to ensure all necessary arrangements to the devotees who visit the sacred temple during Maha Sivaratri festival. He reviewed arrangements with temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna and other officials at the Administrative office building here on Monday. Addressing on the occasion, the Commissioner said the Maha Sivaratri festival would start from February 22 and will conclude on March 4. During the 11 days festival, he said devotees would turnout in huge numbers and ordered the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements. The officials of all departments have to coordinate with each other to make the Brahmotsavams a grand success and should ensure that no untoward incident take place during the period, said the Commissioner.

He also ordered the officials to strictly follow Covid norms. The devotees visiting the temple during the period need to be educated over the wearing of face masks, maintain social distance and sanitise hands regularly to prevent spread of Covid. He ordered the staff to fix flexis educating the devotees and also distribute pamphlets. He also asked the officials to give wide publicity through temple broadcasting systems. Devotees in queue lines and in queue complexes should not face any problems. The officials should see that no stampede takes place in queue lines, said the commissioner.

He also told temple staff to make adequate number of laddus to cater to the demands of devotees. He directed the sanitary staff to make repairs if necessary to bathrooms and bring them to use. The officials are also told to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply besides fixing taps wherever necessary. Pay special attention to sanitation in and around the temple premises and dispose of the waste regularly. Arrange parking lots, clock rooms and keep up medicine stocks available in the PHCs, said the commissioner.

Dr Jawahar Lal also reviewed various administrative issues and reviewed the implementation of master plan. He also directed the staff to construct more dormitories for the devotees. Prior to the review meeting, the Executive Officer S Lavanna gave a brief description about the arrangements being made to meet the devotees rush during the 11 days Brahmotsavams. Prime archakas, senior veda pundits and the officials of all departments participated in the review meeting.