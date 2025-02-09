Make social service part of life: Venkaiah

Vizianagaram : Former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said that everybody should nurture the habit of rendering social service and making it a part of their life.

He said that sharing the grief and struggles of others with a large heart is a fundamental principle of Hindu dharma. The veteran politician took part in the 27the anniversary of Gurudeva Charitable Trust at Kothavalasa on Saturday.

He appreciated the chairman of the trust Jagadeesh Babu for his outstanding services to the needy in the society. “We should support the poor and the downtrodden. We should never ignore our society, elders and teachers, parents, who are backbone of our success. We should live closer to nature, give up bad habits and be cautious regarding the health. Institution of family should be strengthened for healthier society,” he said.

S Kota MLA K Lalitha Kumari said that establishing a cancer screening centre at Gurudeva Charitable Trust provides a great opportunity for the people of this region.

Later, Venkaiah Naidu and others visited the artificial limbs unit on the premises.