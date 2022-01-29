Mala Mahanadu seeks ex gratia to kin of Dalits who died in land row

Kurnool: Mala Mahanadu district president G Mahanandi on Friday demanded the government to pay ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and 3 acres of land to the kin of two Dalits, who were brutally hacked to death and one critically injured, at Kamavaram village in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district on Thursday over a land dispute.

Speaking to media persons here, Mahanandi said that for the last 22 years, there was a land dispute between Vadde Mallikarjuna and Boya Munendra and demanded the government to award grave punishment to the accused, who were at large. On Thursday, the brothers of Kamavaram village sarpanch, Shivappa, Eeranna, Sathyappa and some other residents who belonged to SC community went to Vadde Mallikarjuna house to hold talks over land issue and pacify them.

However, Mallikarjuna and other family members, who were in a furious state, have attacked the group by spraying petrol mixed with acid and hunting sickles. In the incident, Shivappa and Eeranna died on the spot and Sathyappa sustained critical injuries. Stating the incident as very unfortunate, he demanded the government to award grave punishment so that no one could dare to repeat same mistakes.

He also demanded to pay an ex-gratia of Rs.25 lakh and three acres of land to the kin of the deceased and provide quality treat to critically injured Sathyappa at a private hospital. Mahanandi urged the government to provide security to the Dalit families.