Malabar scholarships to over 2,800 students

Vijayawada: Malabar Gold & Diamonds has expanded its education-focused CSR initiatives in Andhra Pradesh by extending scholarship support to over 2,800 students across the state, with a total allocation of Rs 2.52 crore. The initiative is part of the company’s broader Rs 200 crore CSR commitment for FY 2026–27 aimed at supporting social development across India.

The scholarship distribution programme was held at Thummalapalli Kalakshethram here on Wednesday in the presence of minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani and Dr S Padmaja, Principal of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, along with senior representatives from the company. Nationally, the programme has supported over 1.15 lakh girl students, with Rs 30 crore earmarked to benefit 33,000 students during FY 2025–26. In Andhra Pradesh alone, the company has supported 15,626 scholarships so far, with cumulative spending nearing Rs 7.96 crore.

Chairman MP Ahammad stated that education remains a key pillar of the Group’s CSR efforts helping students from economically weaker sections continue their studies. Beyond scholarships, the company’s CSR initiatives span healthcare, women empowerment, housing, and environmental sustainability, impacting over 1.8 million lives nationwide.