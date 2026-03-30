7 IAS officers reshuffled in AP

Vijayawada: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the State government has transferred Guntur district Collector A Thameem Ansariya, appointing her as the Director of School Education.

In total, the government shuffled seven IAS officers. The orders were issued through GO Rt No 675 by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad on Sunday, with immediate effect.

As part of this reshuffle, several IAS officers have been reassigned to key positions to strengthen governance across various departments. CM Saikanth Varma, a 2015 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Collector and District Magistrate of Guntur, succeeding Thameem Ansariya.

Other notable transfers include Sagili Shan Mohan, appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), and Dinesh Kumar AS, posted as Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited.

Additionally, Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore has been appointed as the Collector and District Magistrate of Visakhapatnam, while MN Harendhira Prasad has taken on the same role in Kakinada. Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district Joint Collector Nishanti T has been named the Collector and District Magistrate of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

A 2015-batch IAS officer, Thameem Ansariya, has a reputation for efficient administration and a people-centric approach from her tenure as the Collector of Guntur. She is known for effectively implementing welfare programs, strengthening revenue administration, and promptly addressing grievances.

In her new role as Director of School Education, she will oversee a key sector responsible for academic standards, policy implementation, and the management of government schools. Her extensive administrative experience is expected to contribute to ongoing efforts to improve learning outcomes, digital education, and infrastructure in the state's education system.

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