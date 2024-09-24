Mali team visits natural farming fields in YSR dist

Vijayawada: A team from West African country Mali led by Hassane Tolo, programme manager of the National Directorate of Agriculture, visited various natural farming fields and participated in different activities on Monday in YSR district as part of seven-day tour to the APCNF (Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming) model. The seven-member team consisting of agro-ecology experts, research professors and technicians in agriculture planned to visit YSR and Tirupati districts.

The team interacted with the cadre of APCNF in Stree Sakthi Bhavan at Pendlimarri, a model mandal of RySS in the district where the team was introduced to the functioning of model mandal and the responsibilities of cadre dedicated to model mandal. Later, the team witnessed demonstration of bio inputs preparation, Beejamrutham, Drava Jeevamrutham, Ghanajeevamrutham, Neemastram and seed palletisation and got exposed to the ingredients and process of preparation at Stree Saksthi Bhavan.

The team then proceeded to the Chennamrajupalli village of Pendlimarri mandal where they visited the NPM (Non-Pest Management) shop being maintained by Gangi Reddy. They also visited the natural farming field of Vinod, a farmer scientist who is raising ‘A’ grade model and the field of Gangireddy working as master trainer in APCNF.

Then the Mali team interacted with health and nutrition cadres and beneficiaries on health, nutrition and hygiene aspects.

Health and nutrition concept is part of APCNF being implemented by the RySS (Rythu Sadhikara Samstha) in 376 villages of the State.

The team members also interacted with the SHG (Self Help Groups) and VO (Village Organisation) representatives. Then they interacted with the Natural Farming farmers who are practicing PMDS (Pre-Monsoon and Dry Sowing).

Chandrasekhar Chakrala, Rayalaseema regional project coordinator, RySS, Siva Reddy, administration officer, IGGAARL (Indo German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning), Dr Sandeep and Sohail from Academy, Praveen Kumar, District Project Manager, Kadapa, accompanied the Mali team.