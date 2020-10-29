Malkangiri police unearth Maoist explosive Dump at Andhra Odisha Border

The Malkangiri police seized Maoist dump on Andhra-Odisha border (AOB) near Swabhiman Anchal area. Some Maoists escaped during a crossfire between security forces and Maoists on May 27. Since then, security forces have been sifting through the jungle for the Maoists. The seized dump contained 32 detonators, SLR, AK 47 rifles, pistol bullets, a magazine, Maoists uniforms and 11 kit carriage boxes. Police identified it as a dump belonging to the AOB Special Zonal Committee.

The Maoists who targeted police has laid a detonators at Andhra-Odisha border earlier on October 25. The incident took place in the Injari forest area near Pedabayalu. However, the security forces narrowly escaped the accident. It is reported that the Maoists have been firing landmines for two consecutive months while police combing‌ on the other hand continues in AOB.

On the other hand, the Maoist movements have been increased in two Telugu states since July this year. An exchange of fire took place between police and Maoists on July 15. And on September 3, a Maoist, identified as Dudi Devalu aka Shankar was killed in a police encounter at the forest near Devallagudem of Gundala mandal. It is learnt that the police are continuing combing operations for the Maoists who escaped from the police.