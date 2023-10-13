‘Malkha cotton environment-friendly’

Rajamahendravaram: The observer of ‘One District One Product’ of the Central Handloom & Textile department Harpreet Singh said that the use of natural resources in the manufacture of Malkha cotton cloths by Pulugurtha Handloom Cooperative Society is satisfactory.

He interacted with the beneficiaries of handloom families and said that 60 districts across the country have been proposed under ‘One District One Product’ and in the first stage of examination Malkha Cotton Fabrics of Pulugurta Handloom Cooperative Society have been selected.

Malkha hand woven cloths are made of natural resources which is environmentally-friendly. The workers were appreciated.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Handloom & Textile Department Commissioner (FAC) K Srikanth Prabhakar, District Handlooms RDD B Dhanunjaya Rao, District Handloom Textile Development Officer G Krishna Bhaskar, Trainee Deputy Collector P Suvarna, Tahsildar Saraswati, Secretary of the Pulugurtha Society DVV Satyanarayana and others were present.