Man and his two children drown to death in East Godavari under suspicious circumstances

In a tragic incident that took place in East Godavari district, a man has committed suicide by jumping into a nearby pond with his two children. Going into details, a man named Srinu with two children went to the canal near Gadarada village in Korukonda zone while the locals on suspicion questioned the man over his visit to the canal to which he replied that there were going to bath in the canal citing there was an event at his home.

Srinu was later found dead in the canal along with his two children. Earlier the bodies of the father and son were taken out. The daughter's body was found apart. Locals suspect that the father tied the children to the rope and tied them to the rope and landed them in a canal.

At the time of immersion into the canal, due to the huge flow of water, the trio was dead. Police had registered a case under suspicious death and investigating further. Suspicions have been raised as to whether they committed suicide or drowned in the canal.