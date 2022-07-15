Man attacks young woman for rejecting his love in Pamarru of Krishna district

An atrocity took place where a man attacked a young woman with a knife because he did not love her in Movva Pedda Harijanawada of Pamarru mandal of Krishna district. For some time now, the young man has been harassing the young woman in the name of love. When the girl refused, he went straight to her house and attacked her with a knife. He also attacked the young woman's mother and two younger sisters.



Going into the details, the young woman from the same area claims that a man Nagdesi Joy of Pedda Harijanawada has been harassing her for some time now. He grew angry with the young woman who refused his love. When the young woman came home, Nagadesi once again proposed to her love, but she refused. With this, he attacked the young woman with a knife.



The accused also injured the mother and two younger sisters of the girl who tried to stop them. Locals shifted the injured to Machilipatnam Government Hospital. It seems that the condition of the young woman is serious.

The police reached the spot and registered a case and started an investigation. It is reported that the accused was immediately taken into custody by the Kuchipudi police. Full details regarding this incident are yet to be known.