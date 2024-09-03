Live
Man booked under POCSO Act
Owk (Nandyal district): TheOwk police on Monday arrested a person for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl. The accused was identified as Dasaiah alias Mopuri Prabhu Das (40), resident of Kasipuram village, Owk mandal in Banaganapalle constituency.
According to police, accused Dasaiah is working as a private school bus driver. After noticing that a teenage girl was alone in the house, he tried to sexually assault her. When the victim raised hue and cry, neighbours rushed to the victim’s house, caught the accused and handed him over to police.
Based on the complaint from the victim’s parents, police filed a case and produced the accused in the court.
