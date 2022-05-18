Man brutally murders mother-in-law over family disputes in Kakinada

The tragic incident took place at Pithapuram in Kakinada district where a man brutally murders mother-in-law in the early hours of the morning in Vidyut Nagar in the Pithapuram town. He also injured Uncle and brother-in-law were also who were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The incident caused a stir locally.



Going into the details, Ramanamma and Satyanarayana from Vidyut Nagar got their daughter Divya married to Saitana Ramesh from New Kandara five years ago. They also have a son. However, Ramesh's wife Divya has been to her mother's house for the past six months. With this, Ramesh was angry against his in-laws for not send his wife with him.

Against this backdrop, he went to in-laws house in the morning while Ramanamma was outside. son-in-law Ramesh, who was already outside the gate, suddenly attacked her with a knife. The victim screamed loudly and her husband Satyanarayan and son Dilip who was at home, tried to stop Ramesh. However, he also attacked them. Ramanamma was stabbed in the neck with a knife and died on the spot. Her husband and son were seriously injured. The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the case further.