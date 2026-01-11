Man dies after being hit by private travels bus

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, a man died after hit by a private travels bus at Tanapalli Junction here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Venkateswara Reddy (43) from CK Palli village in Anantapur district.

Venkateswara Reddy came to Chaithanya College in Tanapalli to pick his daughter, first-year intermediate student, for Sankranti holidays. While he was crossing the road at the junction, a Vijayananad Private Travels bus, heading from Vijayawada to Bengaluru, hit him, causing him severe injuries. He died on the way to hospital by 108 Ambulance service. The deceased nephew, Manjunath Reddy, filed a complaint at rural police station. Police arrested bus driver Vinod Kumar and registered a case. Tirupati Rural SI Jyothi is investigating case.