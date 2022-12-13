Man dies in road accident after daughter's wedding in Mamidukuduru

In a tragic incident, father died in a road accident while returning home from function hall after getting his daughter married Pasarlapudilanka village in Mamidukuduru in East Godavari.

According to the details, the bride's father, Mutyala Srinivasa Rao (51), who was seriously injured in a road accident, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Kakinada Government Hospital. A postmortem was conducted on his body on Monday.

The details of this incident are as follows. Vanadurgavalli shravani, daughter of Mutyala Srinivasa Rao of Pasarlapudilanka, got married on the 8th night of this month at Vadrevupalli function hall of P. Gannavaram mandal. After completing the wedding ceremony, Srinivasa Rao was returning home on his motorcycle when he lost control and fell on National Highway No. 216 in Kaikalapet, Pasaralapudi.

He was seriously injured and was taken to a private hospital in Kakinada. As the condition worsened there, he was shifted to GGH. However, Srinivasa Rao died while receiving treatment there. Seeing the dead body, the family members burst into tears. The deceased's wife Manga, the new bride Vanadurgavali Shravani and their family members broke down in tears saying. According to the complaint of Veeravenkata Satyanarayana, the brother of the deceased, the city HC Konda Babu has registered a case and is investigating.