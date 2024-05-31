Man Fatally Stabs Woman After Rejected Advances In Andhra Pradesh, Attempts Suicide

A 23-year-old man fatally stabbed a woman in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru after she rejected his advances. Following the attack, he attempted suicide with the same knife, leaving him critically injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that Yesuratnam had been stalking 22-year-old Jakku Ratna Grace for a considerable period. On Thursday, unable to handle her rejection, he attacked her near her home with a knife.

Grace died instantly, and Yesuratnam was severely injured after his suicide attempt.

"We received information around 12:40 PM and found that the man had also tried to kill himself. We immediately transferred him to the hospital, but Grace succumbed to her injuries from Yesuratnam's attack," stated senior police official Srinivasa Rao.

Local witnesses promptly alerted the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and transported Yesuratnam to the Eluru government hospital. His condition remains critical. The police are currently investigating the case and have gathered information from the victim's family.