Man gets 25 years jail for raping minor

Vizianagaram: The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) cases awarded 25 years imprisonment for a 40-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

SP Vakul Jindal on Friday informed that special judge for Pocso court K Nagamani delivered the judgement. Besides jail, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

The SP said that B Erukanna Dora, 40, a native of Nerellavalasa village under Ramabhadrapu-ram police station raped a minor on July 13, 2024. Based on the complaint lodged by the par-ents of the victim, the Bobbili CI S Tirumala Rao, SI of Ramabhadrapuram K Jnana Prasad reg-istered a case and investigated the case.

Public prosecutor M Khajana Rao argued on behalf of investigation team.

Within six months, the accused was proved guilty and sentenced to imprisonment. Vakul Jindal appreciated the investigation team. DSP P Srinivasa Rao was also present.