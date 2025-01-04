Live
- New M Tech course in signal Processing & communications
- Man gets 25 years jail for raping minor
- Close shave for RTC passengers
- Transgenders take pride in new-found respect as traffic assistants
- ‘Mana Gudi Mana Balam’ prog to transform temples into power centres
- OU move to make tribal students proficient in English
- UoH student wins gold in CM Cup’s Yoga championship
- Sridhar Babu launches mobile science lab
- Rs 1,000 crore allocated for rural road network devpt
- Revenue deficit a big worry for govt, says CM Revanth
Vizianagaram: The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) cases awarded 25 years imprisonment for a 40-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
SP Vakul Jindal on Friday informed that special judge for Pocso court K Nagamani delivered the judgement. Besides jail, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.
The SP said that B Erukanna Dora, 40, a native of Nerellavalasa village under Ramabhadrapu-ram police station raped a minor on July 13, 2024. Based on the complaint lodged by the par-ents of the victim, the Bobbili CI S Tirumala Rao, SI of Ramabhadrapuram K Jnana Prasad reg-istered a case and investigated the case.
Public prosecutor M Khajana Rao argued on behalf of investigation team.
Within six months, the accused was proved guilty and sentenced to imprisonment. Vakul Jindal appreciated the investigation team. DSP P Srinivasa Rao was also present.