Man gets lifer for murder, rape

Man gets lifer for murder, rape
Machilipatnam: Ninth Additional District Judge S Sujatha found Pottopogu Yesobu guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on various counts.

According to District Public Prosecutor VV Varadarajulu, Sovamma of Veerulapadu village had been living alone in the SC Colony after her divorce. Her neighbour Yesobu entered her house at midnight on April 14 and killed her with a pestle.

He then had intercourse with the body and stole gold earrings, silver anklets, Rs 15,000 from the almirah, and a mobile phone. Sovamma’s sister Nalla Padma lodged a complaint with the police. Yesobu was arrested and sent to remand. After the trial and testimonies from 21 witnesses, it was conclusively proved that Yesobu committed the crime. The 9th Additional District Judge S. Sujatha sentenced Yesobu to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2000 for murdering Sovamma, ten years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for having intercourse with the dead body, 10 years imprisonment and a Rs 2,000 fine for trespassing into the house with the intent of rape, and one year imprisonment for stealing cash and gold earrings.

