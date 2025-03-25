Man gets lifer for wife’s murder

Ongole: The Ongole III Additional District Sessions Court Judge D Ramulu sentenced Kathi Srinu (32) to life imprisonment on Monday for the murder of his wife. The verdict comes just nine months after the crime was committed in Chinnaganjam of Bapatla district.

Kathi Srinu and his wife Durga (30) had disputes, and she left him with their children to live with her parents at Chinnaganjam.

On June 6, 2024, Srinu entered his in-laws’ home armed with a tree-cutting knife. After a heated argument, he attacked her with the knife, inflicting fatal wounds to her neck and shoulders. Durga died at the scene due to severe injuries.

The case was registered based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, Mallavarapu Raghavamma. Chinnaganjam Police Station SI M Srinivasa Rao filed charges under sections 452, 498-A, and 302 of the IPC. The then Inkollu CI Battula Srinivasa Rao and later appointed CI YV Ramanayya conducted the investigation within six months, and filed the charge sheet on December 27, 2024 before the court.

After hearing the arguments, the judge delivered the verdict on Monday.

The convicted man was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1,600.

Bapatla District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi praised the police officers and court monitoring staff for their efficiency in proper evidence presentation and effective trial monitoring, and securing the conviction. He warned that they will take strict action against those who commit atrocities against women.