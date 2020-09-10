Man held for deceiving MLA Vidadala Rajini posing himself as CMO official

The police have arrested a man named Jagjivan Rao, a resident of Visakhapatnam for exploiting money from MLA Vidudala Rajini under the pretext of releasing the government funds. Going into details, MLA Vidadala Rajini who resides in Rabindranath Nagar, Guntur.l was called by a man on Tuesday evening and introduced himself as Babu Jagjivan Rao, who works in the secretariat. He said that Rs 2 crore had been sanctioned to the constituency in the form of loans of Rs 25 lakh each to eight people. He said each beneficiary would have to pay Rs 50,000 in cash, send Rs 4 lakh together to eight people to his account through RTGS in half an hour, or else the loans would not reach Chilakaluripet constituency.

Believing the accused's words, the MLA at a point of time decided to pay 4 lakhs. However, MLA Rajini got suspicious when the accused repeatedly mentioned Jagan's name and told him that he was the one who had spoken to you. After inquiring the officials in the CMOs office, it was revealed that there was no one by the name of Jagjivan Rao. She called DGP Gautam Sawang and told him about the incident. Guntur Urban SP Ammireddy entered the field as per the directions of the DGP. Based on the phone signals, the accused Jagjivan Rao was identified as being in Visakhapatnam.

Rajini, who was aware of the matter, lodged a complaint at the Pattabhipuram police station through his personal assistant. Police, who registered the case, transferred the case to the Paravada police station shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Later, Pattabhipuram Sub Inspector Satyanarayana and three other policemen went to Visakhapatnam and arrested the accused Babu Jagjivan Rao with the help of Paravada police. Police said similar cases have already been registered against the accused in several areas.