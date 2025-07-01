  • Menu
Man kills in-laws

Nellore: A man axed his parents-in-law to death in the early hours of Monday at SC Colony in Duthulur mandal of Udayagiri constituency.

The deceased were identified as M Kallaiah (65) and his wife M Jayamma (60).

According to sources, accused M Vengaiah (52) was suspicious over the fidelity of his wife M Venkayamma (45) and there were disputes between the couple. On Monday, the accused had argument with his wife and in inebriated condition, stabbed her with a knife. At this point, Venkayamma’s parents tried to stop Vengaiah, but he killed them with axe and fled from there. The elderly died on the spot. Locals shifted Venkayamma to Udayagiri Area Hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

Udayagiri police registered a case and are investigating.

