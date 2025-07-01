Live
- Delhi Implements Fuel Ban For 62 Lakh Aging Vehicles To Combat Air Pollution
- Rajasthan records 128 pc excess rainfall than normal in June
- Meta Launches Superintelligence Labs Led by Alexandr Wang, Nat Friedman; Hires Talent from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic
- Mamata Banerjee Honors Legacy Of Bengal's Pioneering CM Bidan Chandra Roy On National Doctors' Day
- Kamal Haasan Selected for Academy Awards Committee, Praised by Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM
- People evacuated from low-lying areas in Balasore
- CISCE zonal athletics meet held
- Essential chartered accountant skills for students
- Social media, food delivery apps transforming food culture: IIT Guwahati study
- Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium Loses Electricity for This Reason
Man kills in-laws
A man axed his parents-in-law to death in the early hours of Monday at SC Colony in Duthulur mandal of Udayagiri constituency.
Nellore: A man axed his parents-in-law to death in the early hours of Monday at SC Colony in Duthulur mandal of Udayagiri constituency.
The deceased were identified as M Kallaiah (65) and his wife M Jayamma (60).
According to sources, accused M Vengaiah (52) was suspicious over the fidelity of his wife M Venkayamma (45) and there were disputes between the couple. On Monday, the accused had argument with his wife and in inebriated condition, stabbed her with a knife. At this point, Venkayamma’s parents tried to stop Vengaiah, but he killed them with axe and fled from there. The elderly died on the spot. Locals shifted Venkayamma to Udayagiri Area Hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.
Udayagiri police registered a case and are investigating.