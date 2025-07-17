  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Man leaps into gorge, rescued

Highlights

Tirupati: A man sustained severe injuries after reportedly leaping into a gorge near Avvachari Kona along the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala on...

Tirupati: A man sustained severe injuries after reportedly leaping into a gorge near Avvachari Kona along the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala on Wednesday. The individual has been identified as Boya Madhava Rayudu, a resident of Dornapadu village in Kadapa district.

Devotees who witnessed the incident quickly informed the vigilance officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Responding to the alert, security personnel arrived promptly and managed to rescue Rayudu from the gorge.

He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation to determine the reasons behind his actions, which remain unclear.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick