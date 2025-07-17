Live
Man leaps into gorge, rescued
Tirupati: A man sustained severe injuries after reportedly leaping into a gorge near Avvachari Kona along the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala on...
Tirupati: A man sustained severe injuries after reportedly leaping into a gorge near Avvachari Kona along the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala on Wednesday. The individual has been identified as Boya Madhava Rayudu, a resident of Dornapadu village in Kadapa district.
Devotees who witnessed the incident quickly informed the vigilance officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Responding to the alert, security personnel arrived promptly and managed to rescue Rayudu from the gorge.
He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation to determine the reasons behind his actions, which remain unclear.
