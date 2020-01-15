Man molested his daughter in East Godavari district

Rayavaram: In a horrific incident, a girl was allegedly molested by her father at Vedurupaka village in Rayavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday night.

According to the sources, a girl who lost her mother in childhood is staying at a hostel and studying the 9th class in Ramachandrapuram. As the school closed for the Sankranti holidays, the girl came to Vedurupaka to celebrate the festival with her father, brother, and grandmother on Sunday, where she was raped by her father that night and threatened her not to disclose the matter with anyone.

On Monday, he again tried to sexually assault her. However, she managed to escape to the neighbour's house and phoned her relatives. The locals also dialled 100 and informed the matter to the police.

On receiving the information, SI L Srinivas Naik reached the spot and updated the issue with the higher officials. Ramachandrapuram DSP Rajagopala Reddy, Anaparthi CI NV Bhaskara Rao arrived at the site and inquired about the details. It's reported that earlier also, the father tried to sexually assault the girl where the locals caught and thrashed him.