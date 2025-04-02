Man sustains burns as woman attacks

Narasaraopet: Woman poured petrol on a 35-year-old man and set him ablaze at Vuyyandana village of Krosuru mandal in Palnadu district on Tuesday.

He, however, escaped and his back was burnt. He has been shifted to the government hospital in Sattenapalli.

Devella Srilakshmi (30) informed the police that Tammisetty Chiranjeevi (35) is making false allegations against her. She had warned him several times. In spite of it, he did not change his attitude.

Unable to bear mental torture, she committed the crime. He was admitted to the GGH in Sattenapalli and later shifted to the GGH in Guntur city. Based on the complaint lodged by Chiranjeevi, the police registered a case and took up investigation. They are inquiring reasons for circumstances that forced her to set him ablaze.