Man with Coronavirus symptom finally caught by police in Vijayawada

In a freak incident, a man with Coronavirus symptoms managed to escape from Sarva Jana hospital at Guntur along with case sheet. The police continued to search for him for the whole day.

In this context, the police found a person roaming near Rajiv Gandhi Park in Vijayawada. By looking at his behaviour, the police suspected something fishy and cross-checked the details and found that he is the Coronavirus suspect patient who escaped from the hospital.

Immediately, they rounded up the person and shifted him to the hospital in an ambulance. The person identified as a native of Penamalur in Krishna district. He was admitted at Sarva Jana hospital in Guntur on March 25th.

The doctors are examining him at the isolation ward. However, he managed to escape from the hospital along with the case sheet on Thursday. Shocked over his escape, GGH RMO immediately informed the police. The police and hospital staff breathed easy after he was caught in Vijayawada in an attempt to reach home.