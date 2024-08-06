Managements of various colleges assure AKU V-C of full cooperation

Ongole: The members of the managements of various colleges met with the In-charge Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Kesari University (AKU) in Ongole on Monday, and assured him of full cooperation in the development of the university.

The chairman of Indira Priyadarsini Law College in Ongole Dr K Narasinga Rao, secretary and correspondent CV Ramakrishna Rao, committee member Bathina Mahesh, principal Dr K Nataraj Kumar and AU retired professor Kata Venkatareddy felicitated the in-charge VC Prof DVR Murthy. They appreciated the efforts of the management, HODs and staff of the university in its development.

They wished that the NDA government in the State would release enough funds for the construction of the buildings and the development of the university. They offered their support and cooperation for the university.

The representatives of the managements of Viveka Educational Institutions in Kandukur, and Shams-Ul-Uloom Educational Institutions in Podili also met with the In-charge Vice-Chancellor on Monday.