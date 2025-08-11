Manamithra to offer 700 services from Independence Day

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to vastly expand its WhatsApp governance platform, "Manamithra”, by increasing the number of available services under it to 700 for enhancing citizen convenience. This rapid expansion will take effect on August 15, marking a major milestone in the state's push for technology-driven governance.

The "Manamithra" initiative, launched in January initially with 161 services pertaining to 26 government departments, has been steadily growing. Officials report that the platform currently offers around 500 services. The government's decision to further expand this number to 700 is aimed at providing comprehensive access to public services directly from citizens' mobile phones, eliminating the need to visit government offices.

To access the services, citizens simply need to save the government's WhatsApp number, 9552300009, as 'Manamithra' on their phones. By sending a 'Hi' message, they will receive a reply with the AP government's logo. Users can then select their preferred language and choose a service from the provided list. The platform also supports voice commands and allows for additional details to be requested via the chat box.

The government has launched awareness campaigns, with the help of Sachivalayam employees, to ensure that citizens are well-informed about the platform. This initiative allows residents to access services and file complaints from anywhere in the state.

The government claims that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to offer such a wide range of public services through WhatsApp. This reflects the administration's focus on integrating technology into day-to-day governance.

The platform provides a variety of services, including access to student exam hall tickets, ration card services, and checking the status of welfare schemes like "Thalliki Vandanam" and "Annadata Sukhibhava”. Users can also pay for licences and taxes, book temple darshans, and check exam results from the comfort of their homes.

The system is designed to be user-friendly, with access available in both Telugu and English. To ensure security and efficiency, all departmental data, including beneficiary information, has been integrated with the platform.

The government has implemented requisite measures to protect personal data. The platform also provides certificates and other documents with a QR code.

According to officials, in the future, scanning these QR codes will help distinguish between genuine and fake documents.

Users can track the status of their requests using their Aadhaar number, mobile number, or a service request ID. For payments, a secure payment link is sent via WhatsApp, and a digital copy or receipt pertaining to the transaction can be downloaded.