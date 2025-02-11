  • Menu
Mandal Education Officer in ACB net

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials caught the Chilakaluripet Mandal Education Officer Lakshmibai while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000

Narasaraopet: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials caught the Chilakaluripet Mandal Education Officer Lakshmibai while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 at her residence in Chilakaluripet on Monday for doing a favour to a retired school teacher.

According to the official sources, Lakshmibai demanded Rs 30,000 bribe for sending the teacher Srinivasa Rao’s PF papers to the treasury.

Unable to bear her harassment, he lodged a complaint with the ACB officials. They registered a case and took up the investigation.

