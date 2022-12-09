Mandous Cyclone weakened, centred at a distance of 260 km southeast of Chennai

The severe Mandous Cyclone is gradually weakening and continuing as a cyclone and is likely to cross the coast near Mahabalipuram today night or early tomorrow morning, touching the south coast of North Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry and will gradually weaken.



The cyclone is currently moving in a north-northwest direction and is centered at a distance of 260 km south-southeast of Chennai.



As a result of this, there is a possibility of heavy rains in many places in Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema south coast districts along with winds of 65 to 85 kilometers per hour are expected during the landfall.



Along with falling trees while crossing the coast, some areas will be flooded. In the wake of the cyclone, Chennai Krishnapatnam Ports are under alert number three. Also, second number warning has been issued to Visakhapatnam port.

Meteorological Department officials have warned fishermen not to go hunting. Meteorological Department officials said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in one or two places while there will be scattered rains in the rest of the areas.