Mangalagiri: Blood donors lauded for noble act

Mangalagiri: A mega medical camp and blood donation camp were organised at the sixth battalion of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police here on Thursday as part of the police commemoration week celebrations.

Additional DGP of AP Battalions Atul Singh, who was the chief guest at the blood donation camp lauded the blood donors for donating blood.

He said that blood donation is a noble act which could save the lives of many people in case of emergency. After donating blood at the camp, Atul Singh exhorted everyone to donate blood liberally.

As many as 93 personnel of the Battalion donated blood and handed over to the government general hospital.

During the mega medical camp, Dr T Haritha, head of dermatologist of AIIMS, Cardiologist Dr P Avinash of Ramesh Hospitals, Orthopedic surgeon Dr Narra Chetan conducted various tests on the battalion personnel.

Battalion DIG B Rajakumari, Commandant KSSV Subba Reddy, additional commandant ES Sai Prasad, Battalion personnel, unit hospital doctors, and the staff of Guntur general hospital were also present.