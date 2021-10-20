Mangalagiri: Chandrababu Naidu complains to Amit Shah, Governor on attacks on offices

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday complained to the Union home minister Amit Shah and to the AP Governor about the ruling YSRCP mobs' vandalism at the state and district offices of the TDP across the state. Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks.

Naidu requested Shah for the security and protection from the Central forces to the TDP offices and party cadres in the wake of 'premeditated and politically motivated' attacks. He deplored that the ruling YSRCP gangs and mobs resorted to unprovoked rioting at the TDP offices and physically injured the opposition cadres during the rampage.

Chandrababu Naidu narrated to the Union minister how the law and order collapsed totally in the state under the present regime. The Union minister reportedly assured to look into the matter and asked for a formal police complaint about the attacks. He also assured to ensure Central agencies' security cover to the TDP offices and leaders.

The TDP chief spoke to the Governor on telephone and informed how the ruling party carried out reprehensible attacks. The YSRCP gangs came armed with sticks and rods, beating up the TDP activists at its Mangalagiri office. The furniture and the windowpanes were damaged. They have attacked media person, kicked him in his sides and snatched away his phone, he said.

TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh condemned the attacks and accused the Chief Minister of perpetrating an oppressive and sadistic rule on the people. By continuing such intolerant attacks, the CM was paving way brick by brick for the collapse of his own party and power. The TDP cadres would not be afraid of these attacks and they would fight back against the YSRCP suppression with renewed vigour.

He said the local police did not take any action to prevent the ruling party mobs. "The YSRCP's gangs were mobilised under the leadership of Lella Appi Reddy. They arrived as a large mob and launched their flash strike in the afternoon. They gatecrashed and created terror inside the premises of the TDP main office. The attacks were launched as per a big conspiracy to shake the morale of the opposition cadres," Lokesh said.

The TDP leaders asked whether the AP people were living in a democracy or a lawless Police Raj. Ever since the YSRCP came to power, AP witnessed non-stop attacks on all democratic and constitutional institutions. Now, the intolerant and factionist rulers started brutal attacks on the opposition TDP offices and all dissenting voices. Democracy was taken hostage under the autocratic regime of the YSRCP, they said.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu described the YSRCP attacks as 'fascist acts' that would pose a big threat to democracy. He said that hordes of armed YSRCP mobs ran riot and gatecrashed into the TDP state and district offices. Jagan Reddy should resign from his post. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet should take responsibility for the latest vandalism and rioting by the YSRCP mobs, he said.

The TDP leaders demanded resignation of the DGP owning moral responsibility and for his failure to ensure law and order in the state. The TDP Mangalagiri main office was located beside the AP DGP office. Nobody at the DGP office responded when the TDP tried to complain about the YSRCP attack. The YSRCP was running a 'Jungle Raj' with active support of some sections of the police, they said.