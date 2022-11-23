Mangalagiri: Government eyeing private lands

Mangalagiri: Ever since the YSRCP came to power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been eyeing on lands and now he has shifted his focus on private lands since the illegal occupancy of government lands is complete, alleged TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram here on Wednesday.

Talking to mediapersons here, Pattabhiram said Jagan's latest land protection (Bhu Rakshana) scheme was only aimed at forcibly occupying private lands in the State.

Now people started thinking 'Idemi Kharma' (What is this ill-fate) and they should protect their own lands, Pattabhiram added.

The main purpose of the land protection scheme is who should occupy how much land and thus Jagan started uttering 'Mee Bhumi, Naa Bhumi' (Your land and our land), the TDP leader commented. What is the history of the Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao who shared the dais with Jagan at Narsannapet, he asked and alleged that the Minister has illegally occupied ex-servicemen's lands by changing the land records.

There is no need to mention the illegal occupying of the lands of YSRCP MP, Viayasai Reddy, the TDP spokesman said adding that Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana, too has the history of forcibly occupying lands of others. Pattabhiram said that the new scheme has been launched only to have the details of the owners of the lands across the State and asked what is the need now to issue passbooks for the land owners afresh.

Stating that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu issued passbooks when Jagan didn't have the knowledge about what is a passbook, Kommareddy Pattabhiram wanted the people to visit their lands regularly so that they will not be illegally occupied by the ruling party leaders. Mr Jagan brought in the new laws and issued fresh GOs only to legalise the illegally occupied lands, particularly those lands owned by those who are staying abroad, he

remarked.