Mangalagiri: Kollu Ravindra decries 'betrayal' of BCs in the name of Cheyutha

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra on Tuesday accused the YSRCP government of making unrealistic promises during the elections only to grab power without thinking about the consequential expectations of the poor families in the state.

Ravindra said that the Jagan Reddy regime has unveiled a rule of betrayals after coming to power and it started blatant cheating of backward class women in the name of the Cheyutha welfare programme. The Chief Minister promised all out support to the BC women aged above 45 years by giving pensions. But now, Jagan Reddy has come to stand as a care-of address for breach of trust.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asserted that each BC woman would have got Rs 3,000 per month if the YSRCP leaders fulfilled their election promise. As they totally ignored this, every woman in the state had lost Rs. 36,000 per year in the past two years. There was no word from any of the ruling party leaders when this would be implemented.

He recalled how Jagan Reddy went on giving kisses to poor sections of women throughout his padayatra prior to the 2019 polls. After becoming the Chief Minister, he started giving multiple blows to ruin the poor families financially, psychologically, socially and politically. Instead of giving support under Cheyutha, the YSRCP was destroying even the existing chances for the women.

The TDP leader asked how the Jagan regime could pressurise the women farmers to supply milk only to the Amul Dairy in the state. Was this not for the sake of collecting illegal commissions, he asked.

Ravindra said that the TDP regime gave Rs 2 lakh loans with Rs 1 lakh subsidy through the BC Corporation. Lands, concessions and tools were given to the BCs for starting companies. The DWCRA groups were encouraged to strengthen women financially. Now, the Chief Minister has cancelled all those programmes and he was giving just Rs 18,000 to start companies without providing any other support.