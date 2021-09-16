Mangalagiri: Lokesh decries 'torture' of Nellore woman

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that the YSRCP government's inefficiency was the reason for the rising attacks and harassment of women in different parts of the State.

He condemned the manner in which a woman was beaten up and tortured in Nellore despite her plea for help. Moreover, the physical attack on her was videographed and circulated with total disrespect for women and for the laws.

It was because of the total failure of the systems under the present regime that the perpetrators of atrocities were rearing their ugly head.

In a statement here, Lokesh accused the Chief Minister and his partymen of turning Andhra Pradesh into the lawless Taliban in just 27 months. The criminals, gangsters and offenders were crossing all limits by taking advantage of the weaknesses and inefficiency of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. As a result, an incident was being reported on a daily basis from across the State.

Lokesh dared the YSRCP regime to take stringent action against the culprits who tortured the Nellore woman.

He shared videos of the physical torture of the woman, asking the government to initiate immediate action.

Referring to the Kadapalem incident, Lokesh termed it as 'inhuman' that father and son turned into cruel persons and together molested a girl at Kadapalem village in Achyutapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

At such a time, the woman Home Minister was issuing irresponsible statements asking the victims to identify the perpetrator of atrocities.