Mangalagiri: N Chandrababu Naidu calls for non-stop stir for new 'job calendar'

Mangalagiri: TDP at its important leaders' meeting presided over by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called upon the youth organisations and student unions to continue the ongoing agitation till the YSRCP government released a fresh job calendar.

The TDP meeting came to a conclusion that unless the protests were further intensified, the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime would not create any job opportunities for the young generation in the remaining three years of its rule.

It was condemnable that hundreds of the TNSF, Telugu Yuvata leaders were arrested when they were peacefully taking part in the 'Chalo Tadepalli' protests.

The TDP leaders demanded that a genuine calendar with 2.30 lakh jobs as promised by Jagan Mohan Reddy should be released in the place of the deceitful job calendar released by the Chief Minister recently. The government should release the farmers' dues immediately towards food grain purchased from them.

Payments were not being made even after four months. Farmers were facing untold problems because of lack of subsidies and concessions from the YSRCP regime. The previous TDP government stood with the farmers from ploughing the land to reaping the harvest and paid farmers' dues in time, the meet claimed.

Expressing concern over the Central gazette on river boards, TDP said that serious injustice was being meted out to AP farmers because of Jagan Mohan Reddy's anti-farmer policies. The Chief Minister was creating needless problems in the irrigation sector.

The ruling party was boasting about the Chief Minister's efforts for the gazette while the fact was that it would cause permanent harm to the irrigation needs of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore districts. The TDP leaders condemned the Chief Minister's policies as he was giving away the AP water rights out of fear over his illegal assets cases and properties. They also demanded taking up of road repairs on a war footing.

The TDP meeting lamented that AP was becoming a state with no trace of development projects anywhere due to unchecked demolitions, misinformation campaign and hate-filled propaganda. The AP Fibernet aimed at giving internet, TV and phone for just Rs 149 got nation-wide acclaim for AP during the TDP rule.