Mangalagiri: Nadu-Nedu only to fill YSRCP leaders' pockets, alleges TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Monday asserted that the 'Nadu Nedu' being implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was only improving financial condition of the ruling YSRCP leaders but not the standards of government schools.

He said that all the Nadu-Nedu contracts have been given only to the ruling party leaders everywhere. They were using very poor quality material but encashing huge bills to loot the public money. It was shameful that the Chief Minister and his MLAs were boasting of transformation of schools by just painting Nadu-Nedu colours on the existing buildings.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asked the government to clarify to the public whether the Nadu-Nedu works were giving any benefit to either the students or parents in any manner.

Whether needed or not, full page advertisements were being given to the media. The Chief Minister's own media was drawing huge benefit out of the needless publicity campaign at the cost of the public exchequer.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was crossing all limits by diverting public funds to drive his family's Bharati Cements into huge profits. The single point agenda was to make the Jagan companies more and more profitable. Nadu-Nedu was just one more corruption scheme of the ruling party, he said.

AP stood in 3rd place in quality education in the country during the Chandrababu Naidu government regime but now the YSRCP had pushed it down to 19th position, Rajendra Prasad said.