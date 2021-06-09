Mangalagiri: TDP blames YSRCP rule for industrial backsliding

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Wednesday accused the YSRCP two-year rule of creating such an anti-industrial climate in Andhra Pradesh that not a single new industry came to the state nor do any new jobs create for the aspiring young generation.

Ramakrishnudu blamed the Jagan regime for 'causing' an unprecedented industrial backsliding by disturbing and driving away even some of the prospective industries and existing companies from AP. Consequently, industrial development was zero in the past two years.

The industries minister stooped to the level of making all false claims and giving fake figures on the industrial growth, he alleged.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asserted that the industrial production came down drastically. Promises were not fulfilled to the MSMEs.

The fishermen's shipping yards were being handed over to the YSRCP benamis.

The SEZs were given to the ruling coterie's confidantes. All these reasons led to the decline of AP industrial growth rate to -3.6 per cent, he said.

He said it was regrettable that the industries minister wrongly claimed a 1.58 per cent GSDP. As per the standardised prices for 2011-'12, AP GSDP was put at -2.58 per cent. The whole country was following this method to calculate the GSDP. Compared to last year, the AP GSDP recorded a steep decline this year. The service sector growth rate dipped to an alarming -6.71 per cent, Ramakrishshnudu explained

The TDP leader recalled how the Chandrababu Naidu government held three major industrial conclaves and attracted over Rs. 15.45 lakh crore worth prospective investments with a potential to create 32 lakh jobs. All those industries have gone back. In just two years, over Rs 17 lakh crore worth industries have gone away from AP, he criticised.

Ramakrishnudu said that the minister himself confirmed in the Assembly that about 39,450 industries came up in the TDP regime and they created 5,13,351 jobs.